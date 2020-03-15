Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
BRRR! It’s a chilly start this Sunday morning with temps in the upper 20s to upper 30s under cloudy skies.
Fear not, though, because skies will clear and temps will rise into the upper 40s to right around 50.
Tomorrow will be a bit cooler with temps in the mid-40s under mostly sunny skies for most of the day. Clouds will move in late tomorrow night and it appears we’ll have on/off rain on St Patrick’s Day with highs in the mid-50s.
Things will clear out Wednesday with bright skies and highs near 50. Have a great day!