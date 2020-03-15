Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – One of the minor league players in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus in Tampa, according to published reports.
The Hall promises updates every Sunday, starting next week.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – One of the minor league players in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus in Tampa, according to published reports.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan posted the news on Sunday.
A minor league player in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell ESPN. He is the first known case in baseball. He was quarantined Friday morning after saying he was running a fever.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 15, 2020
The news follows baseball’s opening day being postponed and the rest of spring training has been canceled.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., will close its doors as of 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed indefinitely.
The Hall promises updates every Sunday, starting next week.