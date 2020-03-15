Coronavirus3 Deaths In New York, 2 In New Jersey As More Strict Public Controls Are Announced
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – One of the minor league players in the New York Yankees system has tested positive for coronavirus in Tampa, according to published reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan posted the news on Sunday.

The news follows baseball’s opening day being postponed and the rest of spring training has been canceled.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., will close its doors as of 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed indefinitely.

The Hall promises updates every Sunday, starting next week.

