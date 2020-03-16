Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Capital One bank is closing some branch locations in the Tri-State Area in the midst of the growing pandemic.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Capital One bank is closing some branch locations in the Tri-State Area in the midst of the growing pandemic.
“To minimize health risks from the coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to temporarily close select branch servicing by closing certain select locations and all Capital One Cafés,” the company said in a statement.
In the New York area, 64 branches will close while 82 will remain open.
The company said ATMs will remain working, and financial actions through the bank’s online services will be maintained.
To see which branches are open, see the Captial One website.