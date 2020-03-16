



Scores of Tri-State Area businesses will be forced to shut their doors tonight, as part of a regional effort to contain the coronavirus

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the states are working together in hopes of encouraging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

“We are adopting the same policies so there is no benefit to try to shop New York vs. Connecticut vs. New Jersey,” said Cuomo.

Starting at 8 p.m., most restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and casinos must close until further notice. Restaurants and bars that serve food will still be allowed to fulfill to-go or delivery orders.

The move follows similar measures in New York City, Hoboken and other cities.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Cuomo said the goal is to limit gatherings of 50 people or more.

The governor also demanded the federal government come up with a set of national guidelines for schools, businesses and travel. He called the current situation “chaos” that “feeds the feeling that the country is out of control.”

“It is also counterproductive, because then what it does, it allows what I call state shopping,” he added. “In other words, you don’t like the rules in New York, well then you go to Pennsylvania… That is the last thing you want.”

Essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, will be allowed to stay open. Murphy said New Jersey’s online betting will also continue.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with businesses owners in Westchester County about the changes.

Broadway North Pizza in Armonk was preparing to follow the orders.

“We have to do it. There’s only one way to do it, and that’s the right way,” said Armando Coyotl. “We’re looking to get over with this. If we have to do it for a week or two, we do it.”

Armonk Country Kitchen saw where the situation was headed and switched to take-out only several days ago, telling customers “social distancing” would help “flatten the curve.” Their chairs and tables were pushed aside. Who knows when they’ll be filled with guests again.

“I think most people are pretty sensible about what’s going on, understand that this is something that has to be done. What are you going to do?” said Joshua Horowitz. “This is the first time we’ve had an opportunity to slow something like this down. It’s incredible.”

Aiello listened to the governors’ conference call with Randi Fineberg, manager of Armonk Wines and Spirits. She was relieved her retail outlet can remain open for now.

“Our customers want us to stay open, for sure. But more importantly, people are just generally concerned about their day-to-day,” she said.

Cuomo instructed the state liquor board to let wineries and distilleries sell their products off-premises and the parks department to waive access fees.