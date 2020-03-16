



– The first three coronavirus -related deaths have been reported on Long Island

Two were in Suffolk County, one in Nassau County. All three were in their 80s and 90s and had underlying health problems.

There are now more than 109 cases in Nassau County, including an inmate at the Nassau County jail, and 74 in Suffolk County.

At the Office of Emergency Management, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has constantly been updating fluctuating numbers.

The message from the county executive: Be responsible.

“We need the community’s help. We have reports of people still going to bars. Someone told me they were at a bar last night that was five deep at the bar. This is not containing it. We need all of our residents to pitch in now and be part of the solution, so that we can flatten the curve,” Curran said.

Officials also announced that additional supplies such as face-masks, sanitizing wipes, and gloves are now available to the county’s 71 fire departments and area hospitals, where visitors are banned, and elective surgeries on hold.

Everyone is hoping to slow the spread.

“You are going to be screened and asked questions when you call our 911 system. If you come to our station houses, you will not be let in until you are screened. If you do have any kind of symptom, we will ask you to wear a mask before we come and take that report,” said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

“I always wash my hands after going to grocery store, coming home from anywhere,” said Nassau County resident Alyssa Rizzo. “I’m trying to stay calm, and, you know, the less stress the better.”

It’s the first day of Long Island-wide public and private school closures, but grab-and-go lunches are being delivered and are available for pick up.

Senior Centers are shuttered. Meals On Wheels is making deliveries. Houses of worship are open for personal prayers, not services.

The county executive is reminding families that although grocery stores are scaling back, there will be ample stock, and not to hoard. Prepare, but don’t panic.

Memories of 9/11, Superstorm Sandy banding together psychologically to get through this, while physically keeping a safe social distance apart.