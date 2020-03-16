



The number of coronavirus cases continues to spike across the Tri-State Area.

There are now 729 patients in New York State, with 329 of those in New York City, where the death toll has risen to five.

New Jersey has 98 cases, and Connecticut has 26.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has closed the city’s public schools, calling it a tough but necessary decision. Schools will move to a remote learning model until at least spring recess, with the possibility that could be extended for the remainder of the school year.

“It is very painful. It is going to be very difficult for a lot of families. And so this is a decision that I have taken with no joy whatsoever, with a lot of pain honestly, because it’s something I could not in a million years have imagined having to do,” de Blasio said.

Many working parents, like Todd Walker, are now scrambling to make plans for their children.

“This is really scary for us,” said Walker. “It’s a long time… It’s an outrageously long time.”

“It’s really tricky if you have an hourly-based job. All the offices I work in are closing, so we’re just trying to eke out as much time as possible before everything shuts down,” another parent, Bess Vaneck, added.

The mayor and Gov. Andrew Cuomo hesitated to shutter the schools, concerned about child care for essential workers and critical food programs for students in need.

School buildings will stay open to provide students with grab-and-go meals for the duration of the closure.

The city is also working on a plan to provide child care for health care workers starting next week.

“I think that it makes sense to say that the concern is about parents who don’t have child care, and those parents especially being in the health services industry,” said another parent. “That maybe we would reduce our capacity to take care of New Yorkers, because nurses and doctors would have to be home to care for kids, who would otherwise be in school.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Starting March 23, students in grades K-12 will begin remote learning online. Schools will provide internet-connected devices for all students who don’t have one.

“We’re going to also prioritize our students living in temporary housing, our students that are living in poverty and students that do not have access to those resources,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

Senior centers are also closed but will open their doors to provide to-go meals, and hospitals are being ordered to cancel all elective surgeries.

“We have to take this more and more seriously with every passing day,” said de Blasio. “It is tough to get out of the patterns that we have lived our whole lives in, but something’s changed and it’s not going back.”

Schools on Long Island and in Connecticut are following suit.

All K-12 public and private schools across Long Island will be shutting down for the next two weeks. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran signed the order Sunday.

“This is a time when parents – you’ve got to do your job making sure that your kids are maintaining that social distance,” she said.

“I didn’t want it really for a whole two weeks, but I was expecting it,” student Haley Kaveney said.

“Not ideal at all, it’s not even ideal for them to be out of school for two weeks, I would say,” a parent added.

Schools will focus on distance learning using the internet.

Long Island leaders say they want the state to step in with extra financial help and child care for health care workers.

Connecticut public schools will close Tuesday, through at least March 31. Gov. Ned Lamont said students who receive meals at school will be able to pick up the food at designated areas.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phi Murphy said he expects to make an announcement regarding school closures this afternoon.