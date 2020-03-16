



Mayor Bill de Blasio is shutting down the Big Apple’s nightlife and says restaurants and bars may only provide take-out or delivery.

The closure will go into effect at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The mayor said it was not a decision that he took lightly.

Sunday night, he ordered cafes and restaurants to close their dining rooms. Meaning, businesses can only serve take-out or fill delivery orders.

The restriction also shuts down movie theaters, small theater houses and concert venues. Clubs and bars with no food will be required to fully close, as well.

The manager of XoXo Bar in Hell’s Kitchen told CBS2 business has been slow the past few days. He said the coronavirus pandemic isn’t making it easy to open a new bar, but he supports the restrictions.

“It is brand new. We just had a soft opening. We were supposed to have our grand opening next Wednesday. I guess that’s not going to happen now,” said Louis Moran. “It’s devastating for all of us. Obviously, but I do understand why he’s doing it, and I think it’s probably best. As hard as it is for me to say that, it is probably the best thing to do.”

The city’s department of health tweeted, “Everyone in NYC should act as if they have been exposed to coronavirus.”

** New #COVID19 guidance for New York City **

Everyone in NYC should act as if they have been exposed to coronavirus. That means monitoring your health closely and staying home from work if you are sick. New Yorkers who are not sick should also stay home as much as possible. — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) March 16, 2020

“Our lives are changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors,” de Blasio said.

Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable just a week ago. We are taking a series of actions that we never would have taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbors. Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 16, 2020

The new restrictions have many nightlife employees concerned.

“For me and my guys, I don’t know what we’re going to do for money the next few months,” said Thomas Moore, head of security at Ritz Bar. “So I’m hoping they have some kind of relief package.”

The mayor has not said how long the ban will last or if the city will offer financial support to the workers.

In other coronavirus-related closures, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will also be shutting down today. It’s unclear when they will reopen.