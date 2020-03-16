TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure of all public schools, universities and several types of businesses as New Jersey saw a jump of 80 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s coronavirus total to 178.
Among the new positive cases announced on Monday, the cases ranged from a 5-year-old to a 93-year-old, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.
Murphy again reiterated the need to avoid panic but be mindful of avoiding unnecessary contact – especially after seeing people flocking to bars on the days just before St. Patrick’s Day.
“There is no reason that we should run the risk of infecting others,” he said. “No one should be considering going out to a bar. ”
Murphy’s executive order included the following:
- Banning gatherings of 50 or more people.
- All public, private, and parochial preschool programs, elementary and secondary schools, all charter and renaissance schools and institutions of higher education beginning Wednesday.
- All casinos, concert venues, nightclubs, racetracks, gyms, fitness centers and classes, movie theaters, and performing arts centers must close at 8:00 p.m. Monday.
- All other non-essential retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses must close after 8 p.m. Monday.
- All restaurant establishments, with or without a liquor or limited brewery license, are limited to offering delivery and/or take out-services only. No dine-in service will be allowed.
Murphy noted all students eligible for free or reduced meals will continue to get meals.
READ: New Jersey Executive Order No. 104 On COVID-19 Response
In terms of schools, several localities, such as the coronavirus hotspot Bergen County, have already closed all schools and imposed restrictions on several businesses.
CORONAVIRUS: CDC Latest | NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text 692692 | Westchester Testing Call 1(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Case Tracker | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Starting at 8 p.m., most restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and casinos must close until further notice. Restaurants and bars that serve food will still be allowed to fulfill to-go or delivery orders.
“This is not a time for selfishness. This is a time to think of those around you,” said Murphy. “There are some people out there who think this is fake news. This is not fake news. This is real.”
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
- Myths Vs. Truths
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Talking To Children About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The move follows similar measures in New York City, Hoboken and other cities.