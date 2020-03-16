Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A four-alarm fire ripped through a row of commercial buildings overnight in Mineola.
A 911 caller reported flames in a garage around 8 p.m. Sunday on Main Street near 2nd Avenue.
The fire spread to several commercial buildings with apartments up above.
About 200 firefighters responded to battle the blaze, and two suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.