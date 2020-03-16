Coronavirus7 Deaths Now In NYC, 5 Drive-Thru Testing Locations Coming, City Looks To Increase Hospital Capacity
(CBS New York)– The Met Gala is the latest New York City event to be postponed due to coronavirus.

The event was scheduled for May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art before the chairwoman of the Met Gala and Vogue Editor in Chief released a statement on Monday.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by @metmuseum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later today.”

The Met announced on March 13 that it would be closing its doors until at least April 4 and events would be postponed or cancelled through May 15.

