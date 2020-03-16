(CBS New York)– The Met Gala is the latest New York City event to be postponed due to coronavirus.
The event was scheduled for May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art before the chairwoman of the Met Gala and Vogue Editor in Chief released a statement on Monday.
Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also addresses the #MetGala and COVID-19, explaining, "Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the @metmuseum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will be postponed to a later date." https://t.co/xRGsOsTTrV
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) March 16, 2020
The Met announced on March 13 that it would be closing its doors until at least April 4 and events would be postponed or cancelled through May 15.