by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’ll see an increase in clouds this afternoon, but we’re not expecting any threat of rain just yet. As for temperatures, they’ll be down from yesterday with high only in the mid-40s.
Expect mainly cloudy skies tonight with a little light rain during the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold, but we’ll still fall to around 40°.
Tomorrow will feature some morning rain and drizzle with things winding down into the midday and afternoon hours. It will be running warmer, as well, with highs in the 50s.
Thankfully, sunshine makes a comeback on Wednesday. Expect highs that day in the low 50s.