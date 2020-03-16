BreakingNYC Schools Closed Monday Through April 20; Nassau, Suffolk County Schools Closed Monday For 2 Weeks
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre, New York weather


By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

(Credit: CBS2)

Welcome to Monday, everybody! We may be a few days away from the start of spring, but this morning will certainly feel like winter! Expect bright, breezy, and cold conditions early on with temps in the 20s to near freezing. More clouds will arrive by late in the afternoon. High temps will top out in the mid 40s, about 5 degrees below where they should be.

(Credit: CBS2)

For St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow expect a chance for on & off rain but it will also be milder with temps in the upper 50s…more like early April. Wednesday will feature a return of sunshine with seasonably cool temps around 50.

(Credit: CBS2)

Damp conditions return for the rest of the work week. Temps will be seasonable on Thursday in the low 50s, but downright warm on Friday with some folks reaching 70!

