NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’re looking for simple recipes to try at home, below you’ll find one from Beatrice Tosti, chef-owner at Il Posto Accanto restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village.
Watch the video above for the complete how-to.
While the dining room at Il Posto Accanto is temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, takeaway is available.
Il Posto Accanto
190 E 2nd Street
New York, NY 10009
(212) 228-3562
https://www.ilpostoaccantonyc.com/
CLICK HERE FOR A PRINTABLE VERSION OF THIS RECIPE
Beatrice’s Spaghetti Col Tonno (Spaghetti with Tuna)
Ingredients:
4 cloves garlic, peeled and halved
2 6-oz. cans good-quality tuna (Italian is better), drained
1 14-oz. can peeled or crushed tomatoes (passata is also fantastic)
Chili or crushed red pepper, to taste
1 tbsp. and 1 tsp. sea salt, plus more to taste
¼ cup loose whole parsley leaves, coarsely chopped
4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
¾ lb. spaghetti, or any pasta you have
Preparation:
- Place a pot of water over high heat, and bring to a boil with the lid on.
- Meanwhile, place a 4-qt. pot over medium-low heat. Add the olive oil and garlic, and cook until the garlic is golden and soft, around 4 minutes.
- Add crushed chili, if using. Add the tuna. The tuna will splatter some—feel free to remove the pot with garlic from the stove, wait 30 seconds for it to cool slightly, add the tuna off the heat, and return to the flame.
- Cook 3 to 4 minutes. Gently add the can of tomatoes, stir, and add 1 tsp. salt. (Remember it is always easier to add salt, if needed, than to take it away.)
- Let cook until the tomatoes turn from a hue of red to a hue of orange, about 12 minutes from when the sauce starts bubbling.
- In the meantime, add 1 tbsp. salt to your boiling water. Add the pasta, stir, bring back to a boil, and cook, following package directions for cook time minus 3 minutes.
- Move the pasta from the boiling water directly to the sauce pot, reserving some pasta water on the side in case it’s needed later.
- Stir and cook until the pasta is al dente and the sauce sticks to every piece of pasta, adding a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil, around 2 minutes. If it dries up, add a couple tablespoons of reserved pasta water. It is ready.