NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the number of COVID-19 cases increases across the Tri-State Area, officials are now no longer just talking about coronavirus infections, now it’s hitting home personally.
New York City Council Member Ritchie Torres announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Last night, I found out that I had tested positive for #COVID19,” said Torres. “Over the weekend, I learned that a senior staff member had tested positive after experiencing symptoms for several days. All members of my staff have quarantined themselves & are now closely monitoring their health.
“Social distancing, and isolating yourself, especially if you’re experiencing symptoms or have been in contact with someone carrying the virus, may be painful, but it’s absolutely essential,” he said. “It’s about saving lives and protecting loved ones. We must all take it seriously.”
Over the weekend New York State assemblyman Charles Barron and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein of Brooklyn were announced as having been diagnosed with COVID-19.
It has come to my attention that two of our Assembly colleagues – Helene Weinstein and Charles Barron – have been diagnosed with COVID-19. It is important to note that both members have not been in Albany since early March for separate reasons.
— Carl E. Heastie (@CarlHeastie) March 15, 2020