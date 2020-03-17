Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Delta Airlines flight was forced to return to the terminal at JFK Airport last night after a passenger said he or she may have been previously exposed to the coronavirus.
Flight 2503 was headed to Seattle but was stopped before takeoff.
A flight attendant reached out to medical consultants, who said the passenger should be evaluated.
Delta said the aircraft was cleaned, and the flight finally departed at about 10 p.m. – roughly 3 and a half hours after its scheduled departure.
The safety and health of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.