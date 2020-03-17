



New Jersey’s coronavirus death toll is now at three.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said a man in his 90s died while being treated at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The governor has activated the National Guard to help the state with its response.

Meanwhile, curfews went into effect overnight in Hoboken and Bergen County.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“Everyone’s like, I can’t stay inside any longer, and it’s only been on day,” student Allie Carter told CBS2.

The ninth grader is getting used to online classes, since her school closed last week, but she misses her friends.

“We’re all plugged in, the technology is good, but you still miss the face-to-face contact with people,” Scott Carter added.

Murphy ordered all New Jersey schools to close indefinitely starting Wednesday and joined New York and Connecticut in shutting down gyms and theaters, as well as banning non-essential business after 8 p.m.

“We don’t panic but we realize it’s no longer time for business as usual,” he said.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco took the restrictions even further, signing an executive order effective 11 p.m. Tuesday banning all non-essential business indefinitely, establishing an 8 p.m. curfew countywide, and prohibiting groups of five or more people from congregating in public.

“You can question my advice, but don’t questing my reason. Because these actions are necessary,” he said. “This is about preventing spread.”

Authorities are also working to set up the state’s first drive-through testing center at Bergen Community College. It’s projected to open by the end of the week.

“We will use and assist county employees and county resources to help my fellow counties in getting testing sites up and running,” said Tedesco.

As Bergen County towns prepare for the new realities, so are residents, like Payman Nejag. The waiter typically relies on tips, but all he can do now is hand people their takeout orders.

“I personally called my mortgage company today and I really cannot afford this month,” he said. “I don’t know what to do, and they didn’t have any guidelines.”

Tedesco said he hopes the attorney general will regulate businesses, and the police will keep groups of four or more from gathering and direct anyone out past curfew to stay home.