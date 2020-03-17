



Tri-State Area residents are waking up to a new reality Tuesday.

New York state now has 950 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 463 in New York City, where the death toll climbed to seven. Westchester County reports 220 cases, New Jersey has 178 and Connecticut 41.

Restaurants are offering takeout or delivery only, and bars, gyms and movie theaters are closed.

Normally, Irish pubs & restaurants would soon be prepping for people looking to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. Today, and for the foreseeable future, they’re closed. Keep it w/ @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/k400WGYswn — John Dias (@JohnBDias) March 17, 2020

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, patrons were asked to leave, while others were turned away.

Some restaurants, like Taladwat on Ninth Avenue, shut down entirely for now.

“We just want to kind of stop the bleeding a little bit right now, just to assess the situation with clear minds and see what we can do,” worker Brian Ghaw told CBS2.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Before closing its doors, the staff donated all remaining food to anyone walking by.

“We just figured this was the right thing to do at this time,” said Ghaw.

“It’s really nice,” one woman said.

“It’s inspiring, you know, because everybody’s been panicking. These guys are actually doing something good,” a man added.

“They’re helping us. It’s good to spread love,” said another man.

Other people were spotted getting in last minute workouts or freezing their memberships before gym closures.

“I have dumbbells in my apartment, so that’s what I’m going to do,” said Alex Breton, of Hell’s Kitchen.

Meanwhile, business owners and workers say they’re worried.

“We are seeing working people with much less money in their pockets and tremendous fear about what’s going to happen next,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “There should be at least a little sense of relief that the House of Representatives acted on Friday. But it is not enough, we need more.”

For now, to keep helping, keep ordering.

“Stay home, order from your favorite restaurant, order from your favorite bar,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Empanada Mama, which operates 24 hours a day, is changing its hours. If people don’t do delivery, it may have to shut down altogether, too.

“If that’s as slow as we’re predicting, hopefully not, we’re going to cancel that as well, unfortunately,” manager Lorena Cuayn said. “Call takeout. Anything really helps, honestly.”

Delivery workers say they have yet to see an increase in orders.