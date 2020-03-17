NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – A Queens man who tested positive for the coronavirus died Monday at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, hospital officials confirmed.
This case makes at least four deaths on Long Island, reports CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.
On Monday the first three coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Long Island: Two were in Suffolk County, one in Nassau County. All three were in their 80s and 90s and had underlying health problems.
According to tally numbers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday morning, there were 1,374 active COVID-19 cases in New York, with 644 in New York City. On Monday night, counts in New Jersey had 178 active cases, 41 in Connecticut.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text 692692 | Westchester Testing Call 1(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Case Tracker | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
At the Office of Emergency Management on Monday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran has constantly been updating fluctuating numbers.
The message from the county executive: Be responsible.
“This is the mantra: ‘Mitigation and containment’ strategy,” Curran said.