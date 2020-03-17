(CBS New York)– Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to reportedly test positive for the coronavirus.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets announced in a statement that four players had tested positive for coronavirus and that one player was showing symptoms.
The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that one of the players to test positive is Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
Charnia also reported that Durant is not showing any signs of symptoms.
Durant has been sidelined all season for the Nets after tearing his Achilles heel last season.
The 2x NBA champion told Charania, “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”