We’re turning off the faucet this afternoon (so to speak) only to be left with mostly cloudy skies. As for temperatures, they’ll be up about 10° from yesterday with highs in the mid 50s.
We’re looking at mostly clear skies tonight. Expect temperatures to dip to around 39°.
Tomorrow will feature sunshine in the morning with some high clouds mixing in through the afternoon. It will remain a little above seasonal, as well, with highs in the mid 50s.
We’re then watching a round of rain that will move through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. This could potentially deliver a widespread .5-1+” of rainfall, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that. As for the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s.