(CBS New York)– Coronavirus continues to impact the New York Yankees organization.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that a second player in the Yankees minor league system tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, the team informed all of its minor league players about this and players are being tested and remain quarantined.
The news comes days after the organization learned of a minor league player testing positive for coronavirus in Tampa Bay, Fla. The names of the players haven’t been released due to privacy issues.
Major League Baseball announced yesterday that the upcoming season would be pushed back until at least the middle of May in accordance with new CDC guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 50 people.