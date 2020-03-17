Coronavirus7 Deaths Now In NYC, 5 Drive-Thru Testing Locations Coming, City Looks To Increase Hospital Capacity
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – St. Patrick’s Day looks a little different this year in New York City, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral is still celebrating mass, but it will not be open to the public.

Instead, the Archdiocese of New York is livestreaming the mass on the cathedral’s website.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CATHEDRAL’S MASSES LIVE

All masses have been canceled until further notice in the Archdiocese of New York, which covers 10 counties. However, churches remain open for private prayer between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was postponed for the first time since it was first held in 1762.

Bars and other businesses were also forced to close as officials urge social distancing.

