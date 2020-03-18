



— Are you feeling cooped up with the coronavirus

With schools closed and so many people working from home, you may need a break for fresh air.

The CDC recommends avoiding close contact with other people, but we still need exercise, and since many gyms are now closed, a lot of people are just going outside.

Cassius Gil was trying to stave off coronavirus cabin fever for himself and his two boys Wednesday.

Since they’re not in school, the kids have been climbing the walls.

So Wednesday, they were doing competitive running.

“They’re brothers, two years apart. So, you know, I’d rather them compete out here than fight each other in their rooms all day long,” Gil told CBS2’s Nick Caloway.

It’s something a lot of families are now going through as parents try to figure out how to keep their kids entertained during the day.

Brendan Probst says he works on schoolwork with his kids in the morning, then takes them out for exercise in the afternoon.

He says it’s been good bonding time.

“We learned how to ride a two-wheeler, my oldest, this week. So it’s been great,” he said.

They’re not alone.

Van Cortland Park in the Bronx was full of people enjoying the fresh air and getting exercise.

Everything from scootering to jumprope to core workouts, all while staying safe.

“I feel like as long as you’re keeping your distance. You can’t just stay cooped up. People are going to start to go crazy,” parent Nena Gil said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

“I think biking is one of the best activities we can do during the situation we’re in right now,” cyclist Iris Novick said.

Novick and Rich Conroy are filming instructional videos for Bike New York. Conroy usually teaches lessons face to face, but can’t anymore because of the coronavirus.

They say cycling is a great way to get kids out of the house.

“You can keep your social distancing. You don’t have to touch anybody,” Novick said.

As the school closures are far from over, families are adjusting to the new reality, and whether it’s biking or running, kids and even adults could use some fresh air.