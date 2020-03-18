Coronavirus
NYPD Officer Tests Positive For Coronavirus, More Than A Dozen Fellow Officers Say They Have Symptoms
Menu
Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Video
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Tantillo
More
Contests & Promotions
Photo Galleries
Travel
Entertainment
News
All News
NY News
NYC Breaking News And Local Stories Today
HealthWatch
NJ News
NJ News From CBS Channel 2
Consumer
CT News
Connecticut Local News From CBS 2 New York
Business
US & World
Entertainment
Politics
Tech
Offbeat & Odd
Local News
Latest Headlines
Coronavirus Update: NYC Considering A 'Shelter In Place' Order; Alternate Side Parking Suspended For A Week; Bars And Other Businesses Closed
De Blasio also said he's spoken with leadership with the U.S. military about what aid could be brought to bear to assist New York City as the coronavirus crisis worsens.
Coronavirus Update: Curfews, Closures Put In Place As Confirmed Cases In New Jersey Grows To 267
Gov. Phil Murphy made it clear Tuesday that New Jersey's new social distancing and curfew directives must be followed to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Galleries
Coronavirus In New Rochelle: Containment Zone, National Guard & New Testing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered large gatherings, including schools and houses of worship, in a one-mile radius to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Latest Video
Latest Video
Weather
Weather Links
Local Radar & Maps
Forecast Videos
CBS2 Weather App
CBS2 Weather Watchers
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Videos
New York Weather: Rain On The Way Tonight
CBS'2 Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
22 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2 3/17 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 17 at 11 p.m.
5 hours ago
Sports
All Sports
CBS2 Videos
CBS Sports Live
Giants
New York Giants
Jets
New York Jets
Yanks
New York Yankees
Mets
New York Mets
Knicks
New York Knicks
Nets
New Jersey Nets
Rangers
New York Rangers
Devils
New Jersey Devils News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Islanders
New York Islanders News And Updates From CBS 2 New York
Odds
Latest Headlines
Report: Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronvirus
Kevin Durant is the latest NBA player to reportedly test positive for coronavirus.
Brooklyn Nets Announce That Four Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus
The Brooklyn Nets announced in a statement that four players have tested positive for coronavirus.
Video
All Videos
CBSN New York
CBS2 Digital Features
Special Reports
CBSN From CBS News
CBS Sports Live
News
Weather
Snap Shot NYC
Health & Fitness
The Dig With Elle McLogan
All Latest Videos
More Video
CBSN New York
News
Weather Forecast
Sports
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Virtual St. Patrick's Day 2020: Video Recipes, In-Studio Band, Past Parade Photos And More
Social distance isolation got you feeling blue? Get back into the green with our cooking videos on Irish fare, an in-studio band, links to live streaming mass, photo galleries of parades past and more.
St. Patrick's Day Irish Recipes To Prepare While Stuck At Home Due To Coronavirus
Authentic Irish recipes for your socially distant St. Patrick's Day celebration.
5 St. Patrick’s Day Drink Recipes To Make While Social Distancing From Coronavirus
These boozy beverages will turn any St. Patty's Day spent social distancing into one that keeps your spirits high.
Coronavirus Update: Metropolitan Museum Of Art, MoMa Closing
The Met's flagship museum on Fifth Avenue in the Upper East Side, the nearby Met Breuer on Madison Avenue as well as The Met Cloisters in Washington Heights shut their doors Thursday.
Women's History Month: Female Filmmakers Animate The Story Of 3 'Rosie The Riveter' WWII Heroes
"The Girl With The Rivet Gun" is an animated documentary that recognizes three unsung female heroes of World War II: Esther Horne, Susan Taylor King and Mildred Crow Sargent.
Harlem Restaurant Week Highlights Great Dining In Upper Manhattan
Prices range from deals under $10 to $25 lunches and $35 dinners.
More
Station Info
WCBS-TV
WLNY-TV
Contact Us
Advertise
Contests
Station Events
Travel
Coronavirus Update: Trump Announces Declaration Of National Emergency, Some Americans Rerouted On Air Travel
President Trump declared a national emergency to address the coronavirus, he announced during a Rose Garden press conference on Friday afternoon.
CBS Entertainment
CBS Entertainment
Latest Photos
Coronavirus In New Rochelle: Containment Zone, National Guard & New Testing
Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered large gatherings, including schools and houses of worship, in a one-mile radius to close in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
OMG Oh My Goodness
Icons & Disruptors Podcast
CBSN New York
Watch Now
Coronavirus Latest: NYPD Officer Tests Positive, More Than 2 Dozen Out Sick
March 18, 2020 at 4:25 am
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply