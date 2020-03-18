



— Officials in Nassau County want people to know mental health services are still available during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re here to assure you that help is here, help is available. You just might not be getting it in the way that you’re used to getting it,” County Executive Laura Curran told reporters Wednesday morning.

Curran said the county’s departments of social services, mental health and substance abuse remain fully open.

“For people who are dealing with depression, who are dealing with addiction, they can go to very dark places right now,” she added.

Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings have been postponed, but there are virtual options.

“Already in a very short amount of time, we’ve seen that those folks who have some preexisting mental health conditions and those folks who are struggling with substance use disorders — and remember, this is ground zero for the opioid crisis — are struggling sooner than we ever thought and at a higher level than we ever thought,” said Jeff Reynolds, President and CEO of Family and Children’s Association. “We understand that folks who relied on large gatherings are no longer able to go to get that support. We’re using technology to the fullest extent to reach people not once a week in a face-to-face session but every hour if need be.”

The county executive urged people in domestic violence situations to reach out for help.

The behavioral help crisis hotline is available 24/7 at 1-516-227-TALK (8255).

Curran also encouraged people who typically see mental health providers to stay in touch with their offices.

“You don’t necessarily have to have an underlying mental health issue to feel the strain of this unprecedented situation that we’re all sharing,” she added. “We have all changed our routines.”

Curran recommended keeping a schedule that works for your family, including avoiding procrastination and making sure to exercise.

“You can come to one of our beautiful parks… We have record golf attendance. It’s the best place to practice social distancing,” she said. “Get some sunshine, get some fresh air, it’s so good for you.”

She added, “small kindnesses go a long way.”

“If you bought too much toilet paper and your neighbor didn’t buy enough, give them some. It will make you feel good. It will make them feel good,” she added. “Those small kindnesses give you a feeling of control over your environment at a time when many of us don’t feel like we have that control.”

Click here for more information on the county’s mental health services.