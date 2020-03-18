



All schools are officially closed Wednesday in New Jersey, following orders from Gov. Phil Murphy

The Garden State now has 267 confirmed coronavirus cases, including a 5-year-old.

Murphy has asked for help from the U.S. Military and ordered all indoor shopping malls to shut down. They closed their doors last night until further notice.

These are among a list of emergency measures taken by the governor in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

In the last few hours that malls were open, there was no mad-dash. Only a few people wandered around, mostly wearing masks.

“This is like the world is ending type thing,” shopper Christopher Rodriguez told CBS2. “Everything is closing, people are barely outside.”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Workers at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus spent the final hours packing up boxes.

“We are shutting down until further notice,” said Elvin Soto.

Soto was hoping to sell one last ice cream cone before 8 p.m. when his business was forced to close at the direction of the state.

“It’s kind of nerve-racking, because people have bills to pay, and just being out of work for so long, how are you going to take care of your family?” he said.

Starting this Saturday in Bergen County, groups congregating in public will be limited to four people, except for families. The county executive is also implementing a 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew, which is two hours longer than the state’s curfew.

“Where necessary, we will override local or county actions to make sure that we are consistent,” said Murphy.

“There’s a lot of confusion,” Englewood Mayor Michael Wildes added.

The mayor said he’s worried about the county executive’s rule that puts a 50-person limit in supermarkets.

“You’re going to have elderly people waiting outside four or five hours, and it’s just not efficient to use even with social distancing,” he said. “These are biblical times. We are facing something that a generation before us hasn’t faced, and our children are watching us. We have to make sure that we preserve life.”

Preserving life is quite literately a priority in Paterson after a mother, father and 5-year-old child tested positive. All three are isolated at home.

“Our team from the health department is actively monitoring the situation. The entire family is recuperating,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh.

This is the state’s first pediatric infection, bringing the total to nearly 270.

The need to stop the spread has prompted all this unprecedented action. How long it will last is anyone’s guess.

“No idea to be honest. Just hope we can get everything situated soon,” Soto said. “Day by day.”

Hoboken’s mayor is taking things a step further and asking that people there immediately begin self-isolating at home.