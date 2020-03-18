



An NYPD officer has tested positive for the coronavirus as the number of cases continues to spread statewide.

More than 1,650 people are sick in New York State, with 923 of those cases in New York City, where the death toll has risen to 10.

Police sources tell CBS2 at least one officer at the 1st Precinct has tested positive and more than two dozen others are out sick, many feeling symptoms.

The precinct is still open in TriBeCa, but the NYPD does have a contingency plan in place if there’s a shortage of manpower.

Officials are investigating whether the officer who tested positive was exposed on the job.

Police sources say 31 officers are out sick, with 17 feeling symptoms.

If there is a shortage, sources say the department will institute mandatory 12-hour shifts, similar to what happened after 9/11.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

As the number of cases grows, city officials are considering more drastic measures.

“I think New Yorkers should be prepared right now for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday afternoon.

However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the mayor needs state approval.

“I don’t think shelter-in-place really works for one locality,” he said. “I’m a New York City boy, born and raised, if you can’t tell. We’re very good at getting around the rules – you say shelter-in-place if you stay in New York City, I’ll go stay with my sister in Westchester.”

The governor also says a statewide policy wouldn’t work either unless surrounding states do it too.

So what is shelter-in-place exactly? Most activity would be limited, but plans would be in place for people to get food and medicine.

After outrage poured in online, alternate side parking is suspended today through March 24, but drivers will still have to pay the meters.

Want to take an Uber, Lyft or Via? Pool options are no longer allowed. The mayor says couples and families who live together can still ride together.

Macy’s, Nordstrom and other major department stores have all decided to shut down for at least two weeks.

“It kind of just becomes a little more real. I think we’ve all seen pictures on social media about Times Square and everything slowing down,” Midtown worker Stephanie Monroy told CBS2. “But working close by and seeing – I was here for the grand opening, so seeing the amount of people that were here that entire weekend and then closed. They always have lines for sneaker releases and all these other events that they have. So it’s a little scary.”

Restaurants and bars are only allowed to do takeout or delivery, but schools and many businesses have closed.

De Blasio warns it will get worse before it gets better. He wants to keep people home as much as possible, but says it will crush the city’s most vulnerable.

“How do you ensure not only a consistent food supply, but it gets to everyone who needs it regardless of ability to pay? How do you ensure that medicines, including prescription medicines, get to those who need them regardless of ability to pay?,” he said. “We have to figure out that part of the equation. We’re not there yet.”

The mayor also asks anyone with health care skills, like retired workers, to come forward and help with the crisis.

Starting Thursday, 5,000 tests can be given a day, with the most critically ill given priority.