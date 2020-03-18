NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Seven new cases of the coronavirus have been linked to a pair of Catholic churches in Queens.
Church leaders say one of the confirmed cases is a Eucharistic minister from Corpus Chrisiti Roman Catholic Church in Woodside. They want the community to be aware the person passed out Holy Communion on Ash Wednesday, which was Feb. 26.
Tuesday night, the Diocese of Brooklyn announced it had learned of a combined seven cases within the parish community in Queens – six at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church in East Elmhurst. The infected individuals attended three community group gatherings in recent weeks.
Both Corpus Christi and St. Gabriel’s are closed and undergoing a deep cleaning and sanitization.
Church leaders say anyone who attended Corpus Christi on Ash Wednesday or Feb. 29, or St. Gabriel’s on March 3, 7 or 10 should contact their doctor if they exhibit any coronavirus symptoms, like fever or cough.
On Monday, the Diocese of Brooklyn canceled all masses, not just at these locations, until further notice. They’re only open for private prayer.