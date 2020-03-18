(CBS New York)– The New York Giants defense was in the bottom half of the league for yards allowed per game and that is why general manager Dave Gettleman addressed the team’s defense in free agency this week.
The Giants signed former Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry to a three year, $45 million deal and added former Green Bay Packers linebackers Blake Martinez (three years, $30 million) and Kyler Fackrell (one year, $4.6 million).
Reports: Giants agree to terms with CB James Bradberry
Read more ⤵️
— New York Giants (@Giants) March 17, 2020
Bradberry became one of the best lockdown corners in the game in Carolina and Martinez and Fackrell combined for 120 tackles in 2019.
The team also added to the offense by bringing in former San Francisco 49ers tight end Levine Toilolo on a two year, $6.2 million deal. The 28-year-old has played for the 49ers, Lions, and Falcons and has eight career touchdown catches.
Big Blue enters a new era after hiring former New England Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge as the franchise’s head coach in January.
The team also brought back a few familiar faces by using the franchise tag on defensive lineman Leonard Williams, linebacker David Mayo got resigned to a three year, $8.4 million extension and special teams player Cody Core is coming back as well.