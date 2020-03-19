(CBSNewYork)- The first day of the new NFL league year saw the New York Giants add a pair of former New England Patriots players in free agency, reuniting them with new head coach Joe Judge.
The team announced Wednesday night that they agreed to terms with tackle Cameron Fleming and special teams ace Nate Ebner.
Fleming, 27, spent the past two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys where he appeared in 28 games, starting six. He is familiar with new Giants head coach Joe Judge from his time in New England, where he started his career.
Fleming and current Giants left tackle Nate Solder were the starting tackles for the Patriots in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. A former fourth round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Fleming is entering his seventh season in the NFL.
Ebner, 31, is listed as a safety, but has primarily been known as one of the Patriots special teams weapons over the course of his eight year career. Through eight seasons in New England, he piled up 95 tackles, 61 of them solo as one of the leaders of the special teams unit.