



— Stuck at home with your kids all day due to the coronavirus outbreak? Some parents say it’s a good time to teach them skills that will last a lifetime, like chores.

Five-year-old CJ Catalon has been helping his mom, CBS2 reporter Jessica Layton, around the house this week, making his bed, and more.

“I’ve been cleaning the table, putting my clothes away,” CJ told CBS2’s Meg Baker on Wednesday.

Westfield resident Michelle Infantino started a crash course in “Laundry 101′ this week with her 6- and 8-year-old daughters, Brianna and Alyssa.

“We’ve been, like, doing laundry and vacuuming,” Alyssa said.

“It’s one of those things we’ve always wanted to do, start the allowance, start chores. In real life you don’t have time to do it, so it seemed to present the perfect opportunity,” Michelle added.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Lifestyle coach Karl Romain has some suggestions.

“Life skills are incredibly important. Learning how to cook, clean. All those things will make a difference. Learning how to be more organized, more disciplined. If you’re maybe managing money, or writing checks. Bring your child over,” Romain said.

Start with small tasks that will turn into positive habits.

“Cleaning up after themselves. Simple things, like finish eating, or finish your homework and about to take a break, put your stuff away,” Romain said.

When asked what the going rate s for allowance in hr house, Michelle Infantino said, “I haven’t discussed that, but the little one said a dollar a day.”

Parenting experts say all it takes is a half hour a day to teach kids basic responsibilities and skills, and you can make it fun with rewards.