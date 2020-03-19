NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers who are quarantined because of the coronavirus are getting some financial relief.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Wednesday night, guaranteeing paid sick leave for all residents under quarantine.
I just signed into law paid sick leave to guarantee pay for those under mandatory or precautionary quarantine.
In New York we stand with our workers in sickness and in health. pic.twitter.com/jkKpTyCtp8
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 18, 2020
Early Thursday morning, there were 2,914 cases statewide, with 1,871 in New York City, where the death toll had risen to 11.
Businesses have been impacted, and many people are working from home to practice social distancing.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
- Myths Vs. Truths
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Talking To Children About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
- CDC Latest Updates
For the companies that remain open, the governor is now mandating at least half of their workforce must stay home.
“All workforce 50%, Except essential services,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “We’ll see if that slows the spread. If it doesn’t slow the spread, then we will reduce the number of workers even further.”
The state is creating a master list of what will be considered essential services, such as pharmacies and food delivery.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text 692692 | Westchester Testing Call 1(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Case Tracker | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
As lawmakers race to flatten the curve, they’re also working to increase testing and hospital capacity.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump agreed to deploy a Navy hospital ship to New York City’s harbor. Cuomo said certain restrictions will also be relaxed so hospitals can quickly add more beds.
A few days ago, officials put out a plea asking retired health care workers to come forward and help out. CBS2 has learned at least 1,000 of them have already signed up to volunteer.