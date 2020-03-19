PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order changing requirements and dates for some upcoming elections in the state.
Three upcoming elections have all been postponed to Tuesday, May 12, and will be vote-by-mail only. Those elections include:
- Old Bridge Fire District Election scheduled for March 21
- Special Elections in Atlantic City and West Amwell Township Scheduled for March 31
- Annual School Board Elections scheduled for April 21
All registered voters with elections occurring in their community will receive a vote by mail ballot, said New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, who oversees the Division of Elections. Way also pointed out that all ballots will include a return envelope with prepaid postage.
Changes have also been made to the candidate petitions due by March 30. Though the deadline still remains, petitions will now be allowed to be submitted electronically.
“No one should be out gathering signatures physically,” said Murphy.
Murphy stated already completed physical petition forms should still be turned in and will still count.
To submit a petition online, head to Elections.nj.gov, where Way said an online petition form has been created so candidates can accept petition signatures virtually. Way said petitions will also be accepted by email, fax, regular mail, and hand delivery.
Right now, Murphy said there are no changes to the scheduled June 2nd primary elections.