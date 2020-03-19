NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A couple didn’t let the coronavirus outbreak ruin their wedding plans—so they got married in prison.

Cynthia Vercetti, from Queens, and her fiancé Victor Vercetti said ‘I do,’ before a prison official at the Wake County Detention Center in North Carolina.

The coronavirus outbreak had postponed their romantic Colorado wedding planned for April, but they just couldn’t wait.

There were no longer judges at the nearest courthouse to wed the couple.

“In light [of] the situation we decided to go downtown to get married with appropriate gear. The corona made us do it,” Cynthia Vercetti said.

The couple exchanged wedding bands over latex gloves, before tying the knot in front of two close friends who witnessed their vows.

The couple shared a video of the ceremony on social media to spread some exciting news during a stressful time.

(Credit: Cynthia Vercetti)

“We always say you have to laugh about it so you don’t cry,” Vercetti explained.

The Vercetti’s still plan on taking their trip to Colorado, but are happier to do it as newlyweds.