BUFFALO (CBSNewYork/AP) – Harvey Weinstein is spending his birthday in a maximum-security prison, where he will begin serving 23 years for rape and sexual assault.
The disgraced Hollywood mogul was transferred Wednesday to Wende Correctional Facility, where he will be known as inmate No. 20B0584. The move came on the eve of his 68th birthday.
Weinstein’s spokesperson called it “harsh,” though Wende is likely just a temporary stop. He will be evaluated to determine which state prison best meets his security, medical and mental health needs.
Being in the Buffalo-area is somewhat of a homecoming for Weinstein, who attended college nearby. He got his start in the entertainment business in the area as a concert promoter, bringing in the likes of Frank Sinatra and the Rolling Stones.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN TRIAL
- Legal Expert Breaks Down Verdict
- What It Means For #MeToo
- New York Charges Explained
- A Look Back At The Case
- Complete Coverage
The 68-year-old has been splitting his time between Rikers Island and Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains.
Weinstein was convicted of raping Jessica Mann in 2013 and forcing a sex act on Miriam “Mimi” Haley in 2006. Four other accusers testified against him during his Manhattan trial, and he faces additional charges in Los Angeles.
The jury found him guilty of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, but not guilty of predatory sexual assault or rape in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars and ordered to register as a sex offender.
Watch: Law Professor Analyzes Harvey Weinstein’s Sentence
During victim impact statements, Mann called Weinstein a “known offender” and she’s “forced to carry that experience” until she dies. Haley added he “crushed a part of my spirit.”
Speaking publicly for the first time, Weinstein claimed to have “wonderful times” with the women and expressed concerns about due process in the country.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)