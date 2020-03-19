Comments
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police on the SUNY Old Westbury campus are asking for urgent help finding a missing student last seen Tuesday.
Authorities say 24-year-old Rebecca Mutambi Kabanzira is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, reportedly suicidal and may be in need of medical attention.
She was last seen on campus on March 17 wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about Kabanzira’s whereabouts should call SUNY Police Old Westbury at (516) 876-3333, or call 911.