NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for four people seen in surveillance video who are wanted for questioning in connection to an attempted robbery in Queens.
Police say it happened on Monday, Feb. 24 at around 6:20 p.m. in Jamaica. The four men allegedly went into a hotel on 95th Avenue and tried to take property from a 20-year-old man who was staying there.
Two men can be seen wearing medical masks as they run through a hallway. A third man is seen on surveillance video escaping from the hotel by jumping out of a window and landing face-first onto the sidewalk.
Police say the four suspects left the hotel in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.
