



– New Jersey is opening its first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility today in Bergen County , the same day it was announced a 30-year-old man has died.

The younger man was said to have been a resident of Essex County, while an 11th victim was announced as a man from Bergen County in his 50s.

Speaking from the Bergen County hot zone on Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey now has 890 coronavirus cases, adding 155 since testing has increased.

“We expect a surge in cases that will stress the healthcare system significantly,” said Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

Because of the rapid rise in cases, Gov. Phil Murphy said new restrictions on non-essential public travel would likely be announced this weekend, similar to those made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week.

New drive-thru testing centers across the state opened from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bergen Community College in Paramus. Officials say priority will be given to residents who are symptomatic.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton is posting updates from the scene in Paramus as people line up at the testing center.

“The line for drive-thru testing in Paramus is unreal,” she said. “People are stressed out but grateful they do have the option to get tested… Line for testing is several thousand cars long.”

Here’s a closer look at the drive-through testing site in Bergen County New Jersey. National Guard and medical professionals in full gowns and masks. Line for testing is several thousand cars long. @CBSNewYork #covid19 pic.twitter.com/6F7es4Eq2S — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) March 20, 2020

The line for drive thru testing in Paramus is unreal. People are stressed out but grateful they do have the option to get tested. #Covid19 @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/2D6NS9W89C — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) March 20, 2020

Local police and the national guard helped guide anxious families to the test site set up at Bergen Community College, staffed by dozens of medical professionals in gloves, gowns and full-face masks.

Thank you to the @NationalGuard for being here to help facilitate testing in Bergen County @CBSNewYork #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Z3eV7i7HAU — Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) March 20, 2020

“I’m just glad they’re willing to give me a test,” said Rosemary Finnerty of Keyport, N.J. “I’ve been trying since last Saturday… My husband is 77-years -old, I really need to know if this is what it is.”

Finnerty made the trip from Monmouth County. As the testing is not for the well who are worried, she knew once she got up to the tents she’d have to prove she’s having symptoms during screening or possibly be turned away.

“Yesterday I woke up with low energy and felt worse than I have all week,” she said. “I cried most of the day, I just cried.”

Gov. Phil Murphy predicts the number of cases will jump from nearly into the “many thousands” as more people are tested.

CBS2 learned a fourth person from the same family died of the virus. The infection spread rapidly from relative to relative after John Brennan, of Little Ferry, attended a large family gathering.

A family spokesperson called the situation a crisis and said the public needs to stay home.

“The only way we’re going to slow this down… is by less contact,” said Tedesco.

“I’m very scared,” said resident Monique Harker. “Very scared. This is real serious.”

Harker, a mother to seven, says her 16-year-old son has been sick since he went to the grocery store, but she never knew getting him tested for coronavirus would be so hard.

“I didn’t know we were going to have to go all the way around the corner, down the street and sit in this line for a couple hours,” she said. “This is ridiculous, they need to open up more testing centers.”

The illness may hit older, immune-compromised people more severely, but everyone is feeling the stress.

“That it gets worse, keeps spreading, it’s scary,” said Garfield resident John Vozcardo.

Gov. Murphy also announced a new COVID-19 testing site would be open next week.

“We’ll open a second FEMA site Monday,” he said. “It’s at P&C Bank Arts Center, the parking lot.”