



New Jersey is opening its first drive-through coronavirus testing facility today in Bergen County

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bergen Community College in Paramus.

Officials say priority will be given to residents who are symptomatic.

Gov. Phil Murphy predicts the number of cases will jump from nearly 750 into the “many thousands” as more people are tested.

“Eighty alone, 80 new cases alone,” Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Thursday.

The county executive hammered home the seriousness of the situation in his part of the state, where there are about 200 cases of COVID-19.

“We learned of a third fatality of our Bergen County family, a 30-year-old male,” he said.

CBS2 learned a fourth person from the same family died of the virus. The infection spread rapidly from relative to relative after John Brennan, of Little Ferry, attended a large family gathering.

A family spokesperson called the situation a crisis and said the public needs to stay home.

“The only way we’re going to slow this down… is by less contact,” said Tedesco.

Earlier this week, the county executive rescinded his order for a stricter curfew than anywhere else in the state, agreeing the rules need to be consistent with the governor’s.

“These numbers will, I am certain, sooner than later, go into the many thousands,” the Murphy said Thursday.

To that end, he ordered all personal care businesses that cannot ensure social distancing to close indefinitely by 8 p.m.

“That includes barbershops and hair salons,,” he said.

At Salon La Mode in Millburn, owner Hoa Doan said she’s been doing limited business all week and already considered closing shop. Now, the difficult decision has been made for her.

“To be safe, to stay home. We have to do what we have to do, right?” she said. “I just feel bad for my clients and my staff who are working here.”

Doan spent the afternoon shutting down the computer and tidying up. Across the parking lot, her husband handed out deliveries at their family-owned Vietnamese restaurant. They’re doing whatever they can to get through the turbulent time.

“We have to listen to what’s best for everybody,” said Doan.

The governor is expected to make an announcement about increasing the state’s testing capacity later today in Paramus.