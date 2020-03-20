CoronavirusNY Orders Non-Essential Workers Home; NJ Sees Thousands Line Up For Drive-Thru Testing
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A famous New York fashion designer is stepping up to help hospital workers.

Instead of cocktail dresses and evening gowns, Christian Siriano will be making face masks.

Siriano volunteered on Twitter after Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed concerns the state could soon have a mask shortage.

Just a few hours later, Siriano tweeted, “Prototypes are happening.”

The designer said on Instagram he hopes he and his sewing team, who are working from home, can make hundreds quickly. They made 50 prototypes Friday.

Cuomo hopes to re-purpose some non-essential businesses if they have the skill to make gloves, masks and other needed supplies, saying the state will provide funding to get the right equipment and personnel.

“I’m asking businesses to be creative,” the governor said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city is two or three weeks away from running out of necessary medical supplies at hospitals.

CBS2 has been told in some hospitals, doctors and nurses have to wear the same masks all shift.

