— A famous New York fashion designer is stepping up to help hospital workers.

Instead of cocktail dresses and evening gowns, Christian Siriano will be making face masks.

We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.

Who's next?

Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO

— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020