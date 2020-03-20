NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A famous New York fashion designer is stepping up to help hospital workers.
Instead of cocktail dresses and evening gowns, Christian Siriano will be making face masks.
We're in contact with @CSiriano. Appreciate his help so much.
Who's next?
Let's do this together, NY! https://t.co/4B43SKguVO
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 20, 2020
Siriano volunteered on Twitter after Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed concerns the state could soon have a mask shortage.
CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK
- Myths Vs. Truths
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Talking To Children About Anxiety
- How To Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
- CDC Latest Updates
Just a few hours later, Siriano tweeted, “Prototypes are happening.”
Prototypes are happening more updates by next week. pic.twitter.com/xBPqFtiX0E
— Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) March 20, 2020
The designer said on Instagram he hopes he and his sewing team, who are working from home, can make hundreds quickly. They made 50 prototypes Friday.
Cuomo hopes to re-purpose some non-essential businesses if they have the skill to make gloves, masks and other needed supplies, saying the state will provide funding to get the right equipment and personnel.
“I’m asking businesses to be creative,” the governor said.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text 692692 | Westchester Testing Call 1(888)-364-3065 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Case Tracker | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211
Mayor Bill de Blasio has said the city is two or three weeks away from running out of necessary medical supplies at hospitals.
CBS2 has been told in some hospitals, doctors and nurses have to wear the same masks all shift.