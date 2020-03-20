



In a drastic step to combat the coronavirus Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered all non-essential workers to stay home and remain indoors as much as possible.

During his morning briefing, the governor announced “New York State on PAUSE, which stands for ‘Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone.'”

Cuomo said the order is two-fold:

1.) All non-essential businesses must instruct 100% of their workforce to stay home. That does not include things like government agencies, grocery stores and pharmacies.

2.) New Yorkers need to remain indoors as much as possible.

Businesses that fail to comply will face civil fines and mandatory closure, the governor said.

Cuomo urged residents to “stay home,” but made clear this is not a lockdown.

“You need to get out to take a walk and get some fresh air, yes,” he said. “There’s a practicality to this, you can’t say to someone, ‘you must be locked in your apartment 24 hours a day for the foreseeable future.'”

The governor shared even stricter rules for vulnerable populations, like senior citizens or people with underlying respiratory issues.

“I call it Matilda’s Law. My mother’s name is Matilda. Everybody’s mother, father, sister, friend in a vulnerable population – this is about protecting them,” he said. “What you do highly, highly affects their health and wellbeing.”

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature

Do not visit households with multiple people

All vulnerable persons should wear a mask when in the company of others

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask

Always stay at least six feet away from individuals

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

By noon Friday, there were 7,102 positive cases in New York State, with 4,408 in New York City, 1,091 in Westchester County, 754 in Nassau County and 371 in Suffolk County.

Cuomo said he is speaking with the New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont about taking similar actions.

He said these steps are necessary to help area hospitals keep up with the influx of patients.

The state plans to postpone all non-critical elective surgeries in order to free up 25-35% of existing beds. Officials are also working with the Army Corps of Engineers set up additional beds at the Jacob Javits Center and several SUNY and CUNY campuses.

The governor renewed his call for medical supplies and staff, but said, “It’s ventilators, ventilators, ventilators. That is the greatest need.”

“Ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II,” he said.

Cuomo urged any medical offices that are closed because of the coronavirus to share their equipment with the state.