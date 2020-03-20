



With more drive-through coronavirus testing sites opening in New York City, the number of positive cases is expected to keep climbing.

Early Friday morning, there were 5,637 statewide, with 3,954 in New York City, where the death toll rose to 26.

That’s leading to growing concerns over the need for medical supplies.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is demanding more action from the federal government.

As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, Brooklyn is the most affected borough, with more than 1,000 cases.

The Ida G. Israel Community Health Center is expected to start testing Friday, along with nearby Coney Island Hospital. A third site will also open next week in the parking lot of MCU Park.

On Thursday, the city announced expanded testing at 10 hospitals, seven Gotham health centers and four drive-through sites. That’s in addition to a state operated drive-through facility on Staten Island.

Tests are by appointment only, and health officials say those under the age of 50 with mild symptoms should stay home and continue social distancing.

The city also put out a call for retired health care workers, and more than 1,500 medical providers have signed up to help in the fight.

The mayor said even though he’s getting some help from the federal government, it’s still not enough.

De Blasio warned city hospitals are several weeks away from running out of supplies and asked for more medical equipment by early April.

“We need three million N-95 masks, we need 50 million surgical masks, we need 15,000 ventilators,” he said.

He requested 25 million each of surgical gowns, coveralls, glove and face masks, as well.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called on the federal government to use its power to order manufacturers to speed up production of ventilators and protective equipment.

On Thursday, he mandated that 75% of the non-essential workforce must work from home in an effort to have even fewer people on the streets.

He also announced that New York state direct mortgage payments will be waived for 90 days based on financial hardship.

“There will be a grace period for loan modification. We’re not exempting people from the mortgage payments,” said Cuomo.

The governor said no one knows exactly when this will end, but people should focus on the positive, like spending time with their families.

“It will change almost everything going forward. It will, that is a fact,” he said.

Meanwhile, city agencies are taking precautions of their own, including the Department of Sanitation, which closed eight of its garages for the day in Brooklyn and the Bronx so they can be deep-cleaned and disinfected.