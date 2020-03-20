



— More small businesses are bracing for even more economic pain amid the coronavirus crisis.

All personal care businesses, like hair and nail salons, in the tri-state area will soon need to officially close up shop.

Business was booming at Larry Lalomia’s Aqua Salon on Friday, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order closing down all hair and nail salons, barbershops and similar businesses starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

“People know that it’s the last time they’re going to be able to get a haircut for a while, so yes, we’ve been very busy,” salon owner Larry Lalomia told CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

With just hours left for people to get those services, Lalomia plans to stay in the store well into the evening.

“I have a responsibility not only to myself and my family but to my clients,” he said.

Hair stylist Antonina Oliver will be right there with him to maximize her tips before that last appointment.

“It is a little scary not knowing if you’re going to have money,” she said.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

How long the closure of personal care businesses will last is unclear, but it extends to Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closures as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

These closures are bound to hurt small business owners.

“I have two kids, a wife, mortgage, like everybody else,” barber Leon Yakuboe said.

And customers alike…

“Not that I can’t survive without it, but I need a nice cut,” customer Gabe Nicolo said. “I bet there’s many other people like me that like a hair cut often.”

But for customers like Nicolo, there’s a temporary solution.

Some local businesses are thinking outside the box and sending customers home with to-go bags that they hope will help them weather the storm.