



The Red Bank Business Alliance is working to “Keep the Lights On.”

It’s not a marketing strategy for profit but to help the local community get through the global coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants, like The Bistro, are closing up for the time being, but before they shut their doors, they’re preparing food for health service workers and those in need.

“It’s not the right thing, it’s not the wrong thing, it’s the only thing that we need to do right now is to keep our first responders, our hospitals a fighting chance to stop this,” owner George Lyristis told CBS2.

More people than ever are now forced into working from home, which can be distracting, especially for kids schooling virtually. Home designer Rob Amend is assisting people with setting up their home offices.

“What you don’t want to do is lie down on your bed, because it’s comfortable and what you’re used to doing, because this isn’t a snow day, and you need to get some work done. So get yourself a desk setup, whatever that means to you. It can be a piece of plywood with two sawhorses. If you have the means of doing something more elaborate, great. Once you get your basic desk setup, look at privacy,” he said. “Put it in a room where you have door you can shut or put a sheet up just to get that sense of separation, so that you can focus on what you need to do during this time.”

What about keeping the kids busy after they finish their virtual schooling? Pottery store A Time to Kiln is offering take-home kits for the kids to keep them busy and help parents keep their sanity. Curbside delivery is even included.

“It’s really important to me as a business in this community in times of stress to give back to the community. I think it’s important that kids and parents get a break, get some art therapy, get some relaxation,” said owner Wendy Jones.

One business woman has even opened her doors to elopements for couples who had to cancel their weddings and still want to tie the knot.