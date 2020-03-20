(CBS Local)– Humans aren’t the only ones impacted by the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

There have been a few dogs to test positive for the virus in China and some dogs in the Tri-State area are spending more time indoors than they’re accustomed to. Dr. Marty Goldstein has been a veterinarian for over 40 years and says he is definitely concerned for pets everywhere right now.

“I’m not feeling great about the state of our companion animals,” said Dr. Marty Goldstein in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I don’t think this is just bad luck. I don’t think true healthcare is being taught in the profession of medicine. We have been properly educating our clientale for years and years. I’ve educated on integrative healthcare for animals for 47 years now.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Dr. Goldstein is the subject of a new documentary called “The Dog Doc” from director Cindy Meehl about the work he’s done in caring for dogs at Smith Ridge Veterinary Center in South Salem. Dr. Goldstein has been a proponent to alternative forms of medication for a long time and wants pet owners to focus on their dogs’ Vitamin-C intake during this global pandemic.

“When you see the documentary, you’ll see one of our main subtemes of therapy is intravenous Vitamin-C in high doses,” said Dr. Goldstein. “I’ve been using that since the 1970s. It’s so effective against cancer and many other diseases maladies respond to it. The Shanghai Medical Association has released an expert consensus statement on the comprehensive treatment of Covid-19 where they endorse the use of high doses of intravenous Vitamin-C for the illness. Why aren’t we hearing about this in the United States? The documentary exposes these therapies for animals that I learned from people medicine decades ago.”

“The Dog Doc” documentary is streaming now.