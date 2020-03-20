Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus cases on Long Island now top 500, including Nassau County’s first police officer who tested positive.
As a third Nassau resident, a 76-year-old woman, has died, Long Island malls are closed and deserted, and local downtowns are the scene of just grab-and-go quick food shopping.
In the midst of this crisis, there’s a warning from law enforcement that scammers are still busy at work, making life even harder for seniors.
“It’s hard to believe that just two months ago, we heard the first reports of a mysterious respiratory illness in Wuhan, China,” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.
The dramatic change in life since then is evidenced in the physical distance now between officials at news briefings.
Nassau County has released for the first time a map showing its COVID-19 cases by community. It will be updated daily on its website.
