NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say inappropriately touched a little girl inside a Harlem store.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday at the CVS on Saint Nicolas Avenue.
Police said the suspect approached a 7-year-old girl and put his hands under her clothes.
Surveillance video shows a scuffle with other people inside the store.
The child was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police did not release a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting 274637.