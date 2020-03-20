



— A childcare program for emergency responders in New Jersey is getting some help from the New York Giants

The Meadowlands YMCA, after consulting with the Bergen County Department of Health and local hospitals, is continuing to operate a daycare program for the children of essential personnel during the coronavirus crisis.

The YMCA said Friday that the Giants have funded a new program to provide childcare at no cost to emergency response personnel for the next 10 weeks.

Thank you to the New York @Giants for making it possible for the Meadowlands YMCA to meet the childcare needs of our community at this crucial time by funding a new program at no cost to emergency response personnel for the next 10 weeks. #ThankYou #Grateful #CommunityPartners pic.twitter.com/P8Xv0vmuOx — Meadowlands YMCA (@MeadowlandsYMCA) March 20, 2020

The funding from the team will allow the organization to expand the program to up to 42 children, the YMCA said.

Daniel Jones sends a heartwarming message to health care workers and first responders pic.twitter.com/O3nVWD26Cm — New York Giants (@Giants) March 20, 2020

Giants players, including Daniel Jones and Golden Tate, took to Twitter on Friday to thank first responders for their service during this difficult time.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Jersey is expected to surge over the next several days as officials receive results from the state’s first drive-thru testing facility, which opened Friday.

As of Friday, the state had 890 confirmed cases.