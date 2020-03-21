



– As expected, on Saturday Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order essentially ordering all New Jersey residents to “stay at home,” and most businesses to close tonight at 9 p.m. amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are at war if that’s not readily apparent already,” said Murphy. “We’ve gone to a different place. We are war with a virus.”

In addition, Murphy is ordering all public gatherings – no weddings, in-person religious services and parties – to immediately be canceled.

“All gatherings are canceled until further notice,” said Murphy. “Any place where people congregate is a place coronavirus can spread. We need you to just stay at home. We expect people to stay home. We want you off the roads. That’s now 24 hours. We don’t want you out there – period.”

The move comes as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey rises to a total of 1,327. As of Saturday, there have been five new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 16 deaths.

The non-essential closures, a step New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered on Friday, will apply to all business starting at 9 p.m. Saturday except for a list of exempted businesses:

Grocery stores, farmer’s markets and farms that sell directly to customers, and other food stores, including retailers that offer a varied assortment of foods comparable to what exists at a grocery store

Pharmacies and medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical supply stores

Gas stations

Convenience stores

Ancillary stores within healthcare facilities

Hardware and home improvement stores

Banks and other financial institutions

Laundromats and dry-cleaning services

Stores that principally sell supplies for children under five years

Pet stores

Liquor stores

Car dealerships, but only for auto maintenance and repair, and auto mechanics

Printing and office supply shops

Mail and delivery store

“Life in New Jersey does not have to come to a complete standstill,” said Murphy, encouraging people to go outside and exercise while keeping a social distance from others.

He also urged people with summer homes along the Jersey Shore to not relocate there as those communities lack the infrastructure and medical services to keep up with the COVID-19 epidemic.

“We are not remotely where we need to be in protective equipment,” said Murphy. “We continue to turn over every single stone in our own hospital system and what we can purchase.”

In terms of confirmed cases known across New Jersey by county…

363 cases in Bergen County

116 Middlesex County

107 Essex County

97 Hudson County

92 Monmouth County

81 Union County

67 Passaic County

64 Morris County

62 Ocean County

34 Somerset County

30 Mercer County

21 Burlington County

15 Camden County

14 Hunterdon County

6 Gloucester County

6 Sussex County

5 Warren County

4 Atlantic County

2 Cape May County

1 Cumberland County

New Jersey had already closed all public schools, shopping malls, casinos, movie theaters, fitness centers and other types of businesses that drew large groups or direct personal contacts such as hair salons, nail salons and martial arts studios.