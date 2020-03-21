



– In the race to slow the spread of coronavirus Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced on Saturday that Manhattan’s Javits Center tops his list of locations to be turned into field hospitals to test and possibly treat cases of COVID-19 infections.

The plan is part of his request for help to the federal government for four field hospital sites and aid from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Cuomo announced the latest step in his COVID-19 plan as New York state broke the 10,000 mark on coronavirus cases, identifying 3,254 new cases in one day of testing. In New York City alone, confirmed cases jumped 1,800 individuals – a 30% increase – to 6,211 total cases.

“This virus spreads in density and that’s what we’re seeing in New York City,” said Cuomo.

The Javits convention center – home to auto shows, trade conventions, comic cons and more – offers 1.8 million square feet of space within Hell’s Kitchen. Cuomo said he hopes four 250-bed units could be put there for a total capacity of 1,000.

Other locations Cuomo put on his list as possible field hospital sites included the campuses at SUNY Stony Brook and SUNY Westbury, and the Westchester Convention Center. The governor said he would be reviewing the sites on Saturday. Each of those would have one 250-bed unit under the management of FEMA.

Every special interest group in NYS asking for "more money"

"To be advocating for more state funding in this situation is beyond the pale of a colorable claim. The state is obviously broke, the revenues are devastating."@NYGovCuomo #Covid19 briefing — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 21, 2020

He added projections show 40% to 80% of the population will become infected with COVID-19, which could mean up to 7.8 million residents across New York state.

In addition to field hospital locations, Cuomo said New York is looking to acquire 2 million N95 masks – giving half that allotment to New York City and a quarter to Long Island – and convert apparel manufactures to make more.

The Governor thanked those pressed into service to keep everyone safe, especially medical professionals who are in desperate need of certain tools to do their jobs.

Among the 10,356 confirmed COVID-19 cases announced Saturday morning, NYC leads the top 10 areas by a wide margin:

6,211 cases in New York City

1,385 cases in Westchester County

1,234 cases in Nassau County

662 cases in Suffolk County

262 cases in Rockland County

163 cases in Albany County

88 cases in Orange County

49 cases in Dutchess County

42 cases in Monroe County

38 cases in Ulster County

The news followed Friday’s orders on all non-essential workers to stay home and remain indoors as much as possible, and New Jersey was expected to follow suit on Saturday.

“New York State on PAUSE, which stands for ‘Policies that Assure Uniform Safety for Everyone,'” said Cuomo.

Cuomo laid out the 10-point PAUSE plan:

All non-essential businesses statewide must close by 8 p.m. Sunday. Businesses that fail to comply will face civil fines and mandatory closure, the governor said. Non-essential gatherings of any size, like parties or other social events, are canceled or postponed. In public, individuals must practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Any “concentration of individuals” outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services, and those workers should practice social distancing. Businesses and entities that are still open because they provide essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing. New Yorkers should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact. Only use public transportation when absolutely necessary and try to stay six feet away from other riders. Anyone who is sick should not leave their home unless they are going out to receive medical care. In that case, the individual should first conduct a telehealth visit to determine if leaving their home is in their best interest. Young people should practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations. Use precautionary sanitizer practices, such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

Cuomo urged residents to “stay home,” but made clear this is not a lockdown.

“You need to get out to take a walk and get some fresh air, yes,” he said. “There’s a practicality to this, you can’t say to someone, ‘you must be locked in your apartment 24 hours a day for the foreseeable future.'”

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The governor shared even stricter rules for vulnerable populations, like senior citizens or people with underlying respiratory issues:

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature and seeing if person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms

Do not visit households with multiple people

All vulnerable persons should wear a mask when in the company of others

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask

Always stay at least six feet away from individuals

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

“I call it Matilda’s Law. My mother’s name is Matilda. Everybody’s mother, father, sister, friend in a vulnerable population – this is about protecting them,” he said. “What you do highly, highly affects their health and wellbeing.”

The governor admits these are dramatic restrictions that may prove devastating to many businesses and leave seniors feeling isolated, but he insists they are necessary.

“Don’t go to your daughter’s house. ‘Mom doesn’t want to be alone.’ I understand, but you bring her into your house and you have 10 people there and they’re coming in and out and your daughters have friends, that is a mistake. That is a mistake. ‘Well, we’re gonna go visit mom, I’m gonna bring the whole family to see mom.’ Uh, no. Not now,” Cuomo said.

By Friday night, there were 8,398 confirmed cases in New York State with 5,683 in New York City.

Cuomo said he is speaking with the New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont about taking similar actions.

He said these steps are necessary to help area hospitals keep up with the influx of patients.

The state plans to postpone all non-critical elective surgeries in order to free up 25-35% of existing beds. Officials are also working with the Army Corps of Engineers set up additional beds at the Jacob Javits Center and several SUNY and CUNY campuses.

The governor renewed his call for medical supplies and staff, but said, “It’s ventilators, ventilators, ventilators. That is the greatest need.”

“Ventilators are to this war what missiles were to World War II,” he said.

Cuomo urged any medical offices that are closed because of the coronavirus to share their equipment with the state.

The governor also hopes to re-purpose some non-essential businesses if they have the skill to make gloves, masks and other needed supplies.

“If you can make them, we will give you funding to do it, and we will give you funding to get the right equipment, to get the personnel, et cetera. I’m asking businesses to be creative,” Cuomo said.

“I accept full responsibility. If someone is unhappy, somebody wants to blame someone or complain about someone, blame me,” Cuomo said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had high praise for New York for the move to press pause.

“The things we spoke about a while ago that you want to really ratchet it up, like Governor Newsom is doing in California, like Governor Cuomo is doing in New York, are how you put an end to this outbreak,” he said.

